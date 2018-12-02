Complaint Against Raj Babbar For 'Derogatory' Words Against BJP Top Brass

Raj Babbar had reportedly said two people from Gujarat were running a gang in Delhi to "kill" the poor.

The Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Raj Babbar on Saturday for allegedly using "derogatory words" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah.

Addressing a rally in Udaipur on November 30, Mr Babbar had reportedly said two people from Gujarat were running a gang in Delhi to "kill" the poor people.

The BJP has lodged a complaint with the election commission demanding strict action in the matter, the party said in a statement.