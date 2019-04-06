BJP Fields Former RJD Chief In Jharkhand, Drops 2 Sitting Lawmakers

Lok Sabha Election 2019: The BJP has now announced candidates for all 13 seats in Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party today announced its remaining three candidates from Jharkhand, dropping two sitting MPs and fielding the RJD state President who had joined it last month.

While the BJP had announced 10 candidates for 13 of the state's 14 parliamentary constituencies last month, it was yet to announce its nominees for the Ranchi, Koderma and Chatra seats. The Giridih seat, which was also held by the party, has been given to ally, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

The party has fielded sitting MP Sunil Singh again from Chatra but denied ticket to Ram Tahal Chaudhary (Ranchi) and Rabindra Rai (Koderma).

In place of Ram Tahal Chaudhary, Khadi Board president Sanjay Seth, a close associate of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, will fight from Ranchi while Annapurna Devi, who quit her Rashtriya Janata Dal to join the ruling party, has been fielded from Koderma.

In its earlier list, the BJP had fielded all the sitting MPs except Kariya Munda, a former Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker. Former Chief Minister Arjun Munda will contest from Khuti in his place.

