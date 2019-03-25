Former Jharkhand RJD Chief Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Sources said Annapaurna Devi may be fielded as BJP candidate from Kodarma (Representational)

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jharkhand unit president Annapaurna Devi Monday joined the BJP, a day after she met its senior leaders following the announcement of seat-sharing arrangement among opposition parties that left her upset.

She joined the party in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

Sources said she may be fielded as BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls from Kodarma seat against opposition's candidate Babulal Marandi.

The RJD had expelled her from the party as reports of her joining the BJP emerged.

Apart from Ms Devi, former Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA Janardhan Paswan also joined the BJP.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.