BJP Drops Pune Candidate After Old Clips Show Her Slamming Devendra Fadnavis

The BJP withdrew the candidature of Pooja More-Jadhav in the Pune civic polls after a backlash from party workers.

She had received her AB form from the BJP for ward number 2 under the quota of ally RPI.

However, her candidature was in trouble after old videos surfaced showing her making personal remarks against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife while the Maratha quota stir was underway at the time.

Union minister and Pune's BJP MP Murlidhar Mohol confirmed that her nomination has been withdrawn.

More-Jadhav said she had become a victim of social media trolls.

"They spread misinformation about me and tried to portray that I do not believe in the BJP's ideology. Considering the trolling, I made a conscious decision to withdraw my nomination," she said.

She also claimed "some other girl" made the remark but trolls had attributed these to her.

