BJP Demands Removal Of Bihar's New Agriculture Minister Over Rice Scam Allegation

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday demanded the removal of Bihar's new agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh for his alleged involvement in the rice scam.

Mr Modi, the former deputy chief minister of the state, said two cases were registered against Singh in 2013 in connection with the rice scam.

"RJD MLA Singh, who owns two rice mills, is accused of the embezzlement of rice worth Rs 5.31 crore of the State Food Corporation. He was also sent to jail in connection with the scam. When he had approached the high court for bail, he was asked to deposit Rs 60 lakh after which he was granted bail," the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters.

"He is still supposed to pay Rs 12 crore -- Rs 5.31 crore with 12-year interest -- to the state government. How can Chief Minister Nitish Kumar keep such ministers in his cabinet," Mr Modi asked, demanding his removal.

Even leaders of the ruling alliance, including Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das, have questioned the appointment of Sudhakar Singh, he claimed.

Sudhakar Singh, the son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, was not available for comments. However, his party claimed that the charges were baseless.

"All allegations levelled by Sushil Kumar Modi are baseless. Since he has been sidelined by his own party, he is trying to make his presence felt by levelling such allegations. He is basically suffering from oral diarrhoea," RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI.

Two cases were filed against Mr Singh at the Ramgarh police station in 2013.

According to the FIRs, Mr Singh's mill had a rice processing agreement with the government and it allegedly stole the rice provided by the government.

