BJP Demands Police Action After DMK Functionary's Alleged Death Threat Against PM Modi

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran has demanded immediate police action against a DMK functionary after a video surfaced in which he allegedly issues a death threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the 22-second clip, whose authenticity NDTV could not verify independently, the DMK's Jeyabalan is purportedly heard issuing a threat against the Prime Minister. NDTV is not deliberately reproducing the leader's words.

A senior police officer told NDTV, "We have received a few complaints. We are scrutinising the video."

When asked specifically whether the politician had indeed made the speech, the officer added, "We believe so, and we are investigating."

The BJP has strongly condemned the remarks. Party spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said, "This proves DMK is a murderous party."

BJP state president Nagenthran has demanded the arrest of the DMK leader.

This controversy comes at a time when the ruling DMK is locked in a political standoff with the Election Commission over the state-wide SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise.

The party has accused the poll body of rushing the process without adequate training for field staff, raising fears that large sections of voters could be removed from the rolls.

The DMK has already approached the Supreme Court seeking a halt to the exercise.

The DMK and the concerned functionary have not responded so far.

