BJP, Congress Announce Names Of Candidates For Jaipur Mayor Polls

The BJP has named Rashmi Saini as its candidate for the by-election for the post of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor while the Congress has fielded Hema Singhania.

The election will be held on November 10 and the results declared on the same day.

The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of Somya Gurjar as Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation mayor in September after a judicial inquiry found her guilty of misbehaving with commissioner Yagyamitra Singh Deo and preventing him from official work.

Sheel Dhabhai has been caretaker mayor since then.

The decision to field Saini, however, annoyed Dhabai's daughter, who created a ruckus at the party office here. She also called the BJP "a third-grade party".

BJP Rajasthan unit spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said the party, which has a majority in the Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation, chose Saini as its candidate with everyone's consent.

There was, however, no controversy surrounding Singhania's name, which was announced by Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

When asked about fielding a candidate despite not having the majority, he said the Congress did not want to give "easy space" to the BJP.

By-elections for the post of chairperson in Pindwara (Sirohi) and Nasirabad (Ajmer) municipalities will also be held on November 10. These by-elections were necessitated after no-confidence motions were passed against the chairpersons.

Polling will be held from 10 am to 2 pm after which counting of votes will start, according to the State Election Commission of Rajasthan.

