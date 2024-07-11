Jaipur Civic Body's Website Goes Viral For Its Hilarious Complaint Registration Options

"The developer of Jaipur municipal corporation website is crazy," the post read.

Many government websites are typically formal and offer content in Hindi, English, and other official languages. However, Jaipur Municipal Corporation - Greater distinguishes itself by adopting a Hinglish approach on its webpage, making it easier for users to file complaints without inconvenience.

When individuals visit the government body's website to file a complaint in their locality, they are presented with options in Hinglish that are relatable and easily understandable for the majority of locals.

In contrast, if someone aimed to address a concern about stray animals in their area, the website offered options such as "Bander bahut ho gaye hai," and "Kutta pagal ho gaya hai pakadwana hai," among others.

An X user shared a screenshot from the website to highlight how it was designed with people's linguistic preferences in mind, adopting a more informal approach rather than just being available online in Hindi or English. "The developer of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation website is innovative," the user commented while posting it online, praising the developer for this unique approach.

"The developer of Jaipur municipal corporation website is crazy," the post read.

See the viral post here:

The developer of Jaipur municipal corporation website is crazy pic.twitter.com/HRKg9hJjqr — Bateman (@baldaati) July 10, 2024

The post was shared on 10 July and since then it has caught the attention of the netizens.

A user commented, "I don't understand what's the problem here. Because this is the common-speak. This is the language that your neighbour & my neighbour speak. If the most basic of citizens wants to lodge a complaint, this will make it easy for them I feel."

Another user wrote, "Is it me only that thinks it is actually good cause they are being specific about complaints as it will become easier to handle."

"This is best example how a portal should be. Tailor made for user, simple to use, to the point. I kno the On ground worker has all to the point info of issue, which he understands. No english, no confusion," the third user wrote on X.