Why A Municipal Councillor In Jaipur Was The 'Dulha' In Protest

The mayor, it was claimed, was not listening to opposition members.

As they say, all is fair in love, war and politics. In a unique protest, an Independent councilor today donned a sherwani and turban in a bid to catch the attention of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Ashok Lahoti .

The opposition Congress councilors were protesting against the mayor for not allowing their leader Dharm Singh in the board meeting held today.

As the protest continued, Independent legislator Sushil Sharma (56), who extended support to the Congress, entered the JMC premises in sherwani and safa (turban), more in tune with what a bridegroom would wear.

"This was to draw attention of the mayor who is not hearing the opposition members. I was like 'Dulha' in the protest," he said.

Congress councilor Kamal Valmiki said the party councilors staged the protest and shouted slogans against the mayor for not allowing the opposition leader in the meeting."No development work is taking place in wards and there is resentment against the mayor's functioning," he said.