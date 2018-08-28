PM, Amit Shah's Day-Long Review Of Chief Ministers' Work Ahead Of Polls

The meeting with chief ministers of BJP-ruled states has been an annual affair since 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will have a day-long meeting today with chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of party-ruled states to discuss strategy for a series of state polls this year and the 2019 national election.

The BJP has 15 chief ministers and seven deputy chief ministers, including two in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Gujarat, Bihar, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

In Bihar, the BJP is part of the coalition government led by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United and in Nagaland, it is part of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance.

The chief ministers have reportedly been asked to present a report card on their governments' performance and the execution of central schemes, especially 12flagship projects. The meeting is expected to last for 10 hours at the BJP's new, sprawling headquarters in Delhi.

"Apart from that, discussions are likely to focus on general strategy and preparedness for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls," a BJP leader said. The chief ministers will be asked to give their estimate of the number of Lok Sabha seats the BJP can count on winning.

Party chief Amit Shah has visited most of the states in recent weeks.

Such meetings have been held every six months since 2014, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, but assumes greater significance in this election year and with the national election around eight months away.

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, all ruled by the BJP, later this year. The party faces a strong anti-incumbency factor in all three. Chief Ministers of the states are expected to make a presentations in a separate meeting.

In the meeting, the party may also discuss possible alliances in other states, where opposition parties are prepping to join forces to take on the BJP.

This is the first major meeting of the party after its veteran leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death on August 16. The meeting is likely to begin with a tribute to the three-time prime minister.