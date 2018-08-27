With Eye On Upcoming Polls, BJP To Hold Chief Ministers' Meeting Tomorrow

Assembly polls are due in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, all ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), later this year.

All India | | Updated: August 27, 2018 22:35 IST
PM Modi and Amit Shah will attend the meeting, which has been a regular fixture since 2014

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and 15 chief ministers of the party will attend a meeting in Delhi tomorrow as it gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, which are less than eight months away.

BJP sources said the conference of chief ministers, in which the top brass takes stock of works going on in states ruled by the party and issues them directions, has assumed added significance due to the upcoming assembly elections in three states and the Lok Sabha polls and these would be likely discussed in the day-long meeting.

The agenda of good governance and running pro-poor policies has been a key feature of the chief ministers' meetings, which have been taking place regularly since Narendra Modi took over as prime minister in 2014.

BJP's deputy chief ministers in different states will also attend the meeting.

