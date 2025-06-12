"11 Years Of Digital India": Home Minister Amit Shah Praises PM Modi's Vision

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Amit Shah praised India's digital economy growth under PM Modi's 11-year leadership.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted the achievements of the central government's digital initiatives and said that India has emerged as a leading digital economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years of governance.

The Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed every sector of the economy and society through the digital revolution.

"The Modi government democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the 11 years of Digital India. Whether it is healthcare, education, trade, or commerce, PM Narendra Modi has transformed every sector of the economy and society through the digital revolution," posted Shah on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Union Cabinet approved the two multitracking projects across Indian Railways covering seven Districts in Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, Shah said that the projects will "turbocharge" the growth journey of these states.

"Gratitude to PM @narendramodi Ji for approving the project of multi-tracking of railways in 7 districts across Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The projects will turbocharge the growth journey of these states, speeding up the prosperity of businesses and individuals and creating ample employment opportunities for the youth," Amit Shah said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved two projects of the Ministry of Railways worth Rs 6,405 crore, with the aim to improve travel convenience, reduce logistic cost, decrease oil imports and contribute to lower CO2 emissions.

The two projects covering seven Districts across the states of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 318 km. The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately. 1,408 villages, which have a population of about 28.19 lakh.

