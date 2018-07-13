BJP Chief Shah In Hyderabad To Firm Up Telangana Election Strategy

Amit Shah is likely to meet prominent personalities, including star shuttler Ms Saina Nehwal

BJP president Mr Amit Shah is in Hyderabad today on a day-long visit to hold consultations with party leaders on the strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha and the Telengana Assembly elections. During his visit, Mr Shah is likely to meet some RSS leaders, sources said.



The BJP chief was accorded a warm reception by the party's state unit after he landed at the Begumpet airport. He was scheduled to make a speech but did not do so.



Mr Shah will give a road map to the state unit for the elections and his visit will give a boost to the party, state BJP president Mr K Laxman had said earlier.



The legislative assembly elections in Telanagna would be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.



