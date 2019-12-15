BJP Blames AAP For Delhi Violence, MLA Amanatullah Denies Involvement

BJP leader likened the violence to the Godhra attacks and accused the AAP government of being behind it.

The BJP on Sunday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for the violence in south Delhi area during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded that it stop "provoking people", but the AAP denied it.

BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, in a tweet, said that an AAP MLA was "provoking" the public and called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "traitor".

"An AAP MLA is provoking people at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal. The Muslims of the country are with India and are not going to be influenced by traitors like you. Stop provoking people. The people of Delhi will teach AAP traitors a lesson. The sin of AAP is being exposed," he tweeted in Hindi.

However, Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is apparently the MLA alluded to by Manoj Tiwari, denied the accusations.

"Some TV channels have run the news that protesters under my leadership have torched buses, which is wrong. I protested near Shaheen Bagh where nothing untoward happened," he told reporters.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra likened the violence to the Godhra attacks and accused the AAP government of being behind it. He also said that the violence was not less than a terror attack.

"This is a terrorist attack. Setting afire a bus which has a CNG cylinder means that there was a conspiracy for a big blast. What do you call this if not a terrorist attack? This fire was started by Amanatullah Khan. They are readying to repeat Godhra incident in Delhi," he said.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh made the charge against the BJP while "strongly" condemning the violence in the South East Delhi.

"AAP is a peaceful party that believes in democracy and non-violence. Whenever the BJP realises it is going to lose (in polls), it indulges in such cheap political tactics," said Mr Singh.