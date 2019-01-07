BJP Attacked Over Mining Case, Akhilesh Yadav Asked To Explain ''Loot''

Akhilesh Yadav government during its tenure between 2012-17 was "hand-in-glove" : BJP

Opposition parties today accused the BJP of using probe agencies for "executing its political strategy" after it emerged that the CBI may quiz SP president Akhilesh Yadav in a case of illegal mining, even as the ruling party asserted he must explain the "loot" during his tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Akhilesh Yadav may face a CBI probe, according to the agency FIR made public Saturday, the day Samajwadi Party and Mayawati-led BSP indicated their intent to join hands in Uttar Pradesh to fight the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The agency had also carried out searches at 14 locations.

UP BJP leader Sidharth Nath Singh asserted that instead of questioning the timing of the raids, Akhilesh should answer why so much "loot" had happened under his government.

"If you loot public money, then law will take its own course," he said, adding that the CBI is reporting to the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered a probe in 2016.

Suggesting that the CBI action is linked to his talks with the BSP, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Now, we have to tell the CBI how many seats we have distributed in the gathbandhan (alliance). I am happy that at least the BJP has shown its colours. Earlier, the Congress gave us the chance to meet the CBI, and this time it is the BJP, which has given us this opportunity."

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari in Delhi accused the BJP of practising a politics of "fear" against its rivals and said the country will rid itself of this in the polls.

The BJP said the Akhilesh Yadav government during its tenure between 2012-17 was "hand-in-glove" with the accused in the case of alleged mining scam.''

UP government minister Sidharth Nath Singh also told reporters that the BJP has no threat from Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

The two opposition parties are fighting for survival, he said, adding that those who are "langde-lulhe" (physically handicapped) need "baisakhi" (crutches).

The Samajwadi Party chief said the BJP is leaving a "culture", which may be used against it in the future.

"The Samajwadi Party is making efforts to win maximum Lok Sabha seats. Those who want to stop us, have the CBI with them. Once the Congress did the CBI probe, and I was questioned. If the BJP is doing all this, the CBI will question me, I will answer (them). But, the people are ready to give an answer to the BJP," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters in Lucknow.