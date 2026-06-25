BJP Announces New Uttar Pradesh Office Bearers Ahead Of 2027 Elections

The BJP on Thursday announced new office bearers for its Uttar Pradesh unit, replacing all six regional presidents, to strengthen its organisational structure ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

According to the list issued by state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, the party has appointed 19 vice presidents and eight general secretaries. Nineteen state ministers have also been appointed as office bearers.

The list was issued after what party leaders described as several rounds of consultations between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior state leaders and the central leadership.

Former minister Suresh Rana, Satyapal Saini, Priyanka Rawat, Archana Mishra, Pooja Pal, Suresh Maurya and Rajesh Yadav have been named vice presidents, the list showed.

Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, Geeta Shakya, Abhijat Mishra, Upendra Rawat, Sanjay Rai, Shankar Lodhi, Dilip Patel and Rajesh Chaudhary have been appointed general secretaries.

All six regional presidents have been replaced.

Nawab Singh Nagar has been appointed regional president for west Uttar Pradesh, Puran Lal Lodhi for Braj, Ram Kishore Sahu for Kanpur, Avadhesh Dwivedi for Awadh, Ashok Chaurasia for Kashi and Vinod Rai for Gorakhpur, according to the list.

The BJP retained Manish Dixit as the state media coordinator, making it his fourth consecutive term in the role. Dinesh Pratap Singh has been appointed chief spokesperson, while Himanshu Raj Pandit will serve as the state social media coordinator.

Party leaders said the new team reflects an effort to expand the BJP's social outreach and sharpen its organisational machinery ahead of the next assembly elections.

They also indicated that the appointments were made keeping in mind representation across regions and communities, amid the Samajwadi Party's continued emphasis on its "PDA" (pichhda, Dalit and alpsankhyak) social coalition.

The BJP is expected to formally brief the media on the organisational changes in the coming days.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)