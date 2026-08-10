Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say AI has helped tackle a decades-old problem in wireless communications involving MIMO, a technology widely used in modern mobile networks. The work was led by Dimitris Papailiopoulos, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor who is currently on leave at Microsoft Research. According to his account, GPT-5.6 and Claude Fable 5 were used to develop and verify possible solutions to the problem.

MIMO, or multiple-input multiple-output, uses several antennas to transmit and receive data at the same time. However, wireless signals can become mixed up and distorted by noise before they reach the receiver. The receiver then has to figure out what information was originally sent.

One of the most reliable ways to do this is called maximum-likelihood detection. It involves checking possible transmitted messages and choosing the one that most closely matches the signal received.

The problem is that the number of possible combinations increases rapidly as more data is transmitted. Checking every possibility can therefore require enormous computing power, making the method impractical for many real-world applications.

Researchers have spent decades trying to find faster techniques that can recover the original information with the same level of accuracy, even when signals are affected by noise. Papailiopoulos said the AI systems appeared to have helped settle a theoretical question in wireless communications that had been studied extensively from the 2000s through the 2010s.

"Last week, GPT-5.6 and Claude Fable appeared to have settled an open theoretical question in wireless communications that was intensely studied between 2000 and the 2010s and that I briefly worked on as an anxious first-year PhD student. The answer finally arrived, perhaps because I was one of the last few to ask the question and the first to prompt the machines to solve it," he wrote on X, along with an article explaining how he arrived at the solution.

See the post here:

The development could have implications for improving the efficiency of MIMO-based wireless systems, potentially allowing complex signal-processing tasks to be handled with less computational effort.