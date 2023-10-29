BJP Announces 2 More Candidates For Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP has fielded Pannalal Shakya from Guna, Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha. (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday announced its candidates for Guna and Vidisha assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

With this, the ruling BJP has declared its candidates for all the 230 seats in the state, where the assembly polls are scheduled on November 17.

The BJP has fielded Pannalal Shakya from Guna and Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha assembly seats.

Mukesh Tandon is considered close to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as per party sources.

Pannalal Shakya was elected on the BJP's ticket from Guna seat in 2013. Mukesh Tandon lost to Congress candidate Shashank Bhargava from Vidisha in the 2018 polls.

The Congress has again fielded sitting MLA Bhargava from Vidisha seat. In Guna, the Congress has fielded Pankaj Kaneria.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan contested the 2013 assembly polls from Vidisha and Budhni and won both the seats.

However, Shivraj Chouhan later resigned from Vidisha to retain the Budhni assembly seat.

Shivraj Chouhan also represented Vidisha Lok Sabha seat five times, according to state BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal.

Both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have announced their candidates for all the 230 assembly seats in the state.

