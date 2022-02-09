'BJP Always Wins With Pro-Incumbency In Elections': PM Modi's Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Tearing into Samajwadi Party and the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI today that dynastic politics is the "biggest enemy of democracy". He also expressed confidence that the BJP will win the upcoming assembly elections.
Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from the interview:
- "I have seen in all states there is inclination towards the BJP. We will win the elections with a full majority. Wherever BJP got the opportunity to work with stability, there the environment is of 'pro-incumbency' instead of 'anti-incumbency'. The BJP always emerges victoriously with 'pro-incumbency' in elections," said PM Modi.
- "We see unity in diversity. Some leaders use diversity to bring out differences for their own aspirations - this is very unfortunate. We need to find unity in diversity."
- "I have maintained silence on the issue. Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right," PM Modi said on Punjab security lapse.
- "The government has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses and toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, to think about the small farmers. This is my priority. If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it."
- "I am for the society. When I say fake socialism, it is 'parivarvad'. Do you see Lohia's family anywhere, he was a socialist; do you see the family of George Fernandes, he was also a Samajwadi. Nitish Babu, he is working with us, he is also a socialist. Do you see his family?"
- "On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?" he asked, referring to Congress' Rahul Gandhi.
- "We have seen both victory and defeats. When we lose, we try to connect deeper with the roots. When we win, we don't let there be any shortcoming in winning the hearts of the people. We don't let victories sway us, we keep ourselves grounded. Be it defeat or victory, we take lessons from every elections. Every election is like an open university for us."