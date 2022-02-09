"Probe Not Stopped": PM On Minister's Son Accused Of UP Farmers' Killing

PM Modi said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh "is working transparently" on the probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh "is working transparently" on the probe into allegations that Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son ran over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been in jail since October but he continues to be in PM Modi's government as Minister of State for Home despite opposition demands for his sacking.

PM Modi, in an interview to news agency ANI a day before the first day of voting in Uttar Pradesh, responded to opposition allegations that those with the BJP are shielded from action or investigation.

"The state government gave its consent for whatever committee the Supreme Court wanted, for whichever judge the Supreme Court wanted for the probe. The state government is working transparently," the Prime Minister said.

On October 3, Ashish Mishra was allegedly driving an SUV that ran over farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri protesting against three controversial farm laws. He was arrested days later.

After the UP police and administration was accused of going slow on the investigation, the Supreme Court ordered an inquiry.

Many believe the anger of farmers and the fallout of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident may impact the BJP in UP, especially the western parts where farmers form a significant voting bloc.

To defuse some of the fury, the government withdrew the farm laws last year, after 11 months of protests by farmers on highways outside Delhi.

PM Modi said the laws were brought by the central government for the benefit of farmers and were withdrawn in the interests of the country.

"I have said this earlier also that farm laws were brought in for the benefit of farmers, but have now been withdrawn in the interest of the nation. I don't think this needs to be explained anymore. Future events will make it clear why these steps were necessary," the PM told ANI.

