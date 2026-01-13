BJP, AAP Trade Blows In Escalating Poster War Over Guru Teg Bahadur Row

The political confrontation over the alleged remarks during a Delhi Assembly debate on Guru Teg Bahadur's sacrifice has sharply escalated, spilling out of the House and onto the streets, and now on social media, in the form of a poster war between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party.

BJP's 'Missing' Poster Targets Atishi

The latest flashpoint came on Tuesday when Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra released a poster targeting Leader of Opposition Atishi Marlena. Holding the poster himself, Mishra questioned Atishi's absence from public view since the January 6 Assembly discussion on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. The visual shows Atishi's photograph with the word "Missing" prominently displayed, accompanied by the question asking where she is.

Addressing a press conference, Mishra alleged that Atishi left the Assembly soon after the debate and has since avoided facing questions from the media. He claimed the focus was being deliberately shifted by the registration of an FIR against him in Punjab over sharing a video clip from the Assembly proceedings, accusing the AAP leadership of using state machinery to deflect attention from the original controversy.

The BJP has made Atishi's continued absence a central plank of its attack, repeatedly demanding that she address the allegations publicly and clarify her stand on the remarks that triggered the row.

AAP Fires Back With Counter-Poster

The Aam Aadmi Party responded with a counter-poster aimed squarely at Kapil Mishra. Carrying the slogan "Guruaan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate insult to Gurus), the AAP's visual demands an apology from the Delhi Minister. The party has accused Mishra of deliberately stoking controversy and communal sentiment through selective clips and provocative messaging.

Video Clip Controversy Deepens

At the centre of the dispute remains a video clip from the Delhi Assembly that Mishra first shared. Allegations that the clip was doctored led to the Punjab Police registering an FIR, intensifying the standoff between the two sides.

Jurisdiction Questions Over Punjab FIR

The BJP has raised questions over whether the Punjab Police has jurisdiction in the matter, arguing that Assembly proceedings fall under the authority of the Speaker and cannot be selectively acted upon by another state.

While the BJP continues to demand a public apology from Atishi and accuses the AAP of evasion, the AAP maintains that the controversy is politically manufactured and has doubled down on its demand for accountability from Kapil Mishra.