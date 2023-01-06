BJP, AAP Members Clash Before Delhi Mayor Elections Inside Civic Centre

Huge chaos erupted in the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) today, as it met for the first time to elect a Mayor.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members were seen shouting slogans and protesting in the middle of the civic house.

The protests erupted when Satya Sharma, the temporary Speaker appointed by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, started swearing in the nominated members.

AAP members said elected members should have been sworn in before the nominated members.

The power tussle between AAP and the Lieutenant Governor, who is the Centre's representative in Delhi, escalated dramatically over appointments made by Mr Saxena recently.

After nominating 10 members to the newly elected Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCS), Mr Saxena also named Satya Sharma, a BJP councilor, as temporary Speaker to preside over the Mayor election today.