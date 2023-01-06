Delhi Mayor Election Live Updates: AAP Vs BJP Today For The Post Of Delhi Mayor

This will be the first election of the post of Mayor after the redrawing of the MCD wards.

Delhi will get its next Mayor today over a month after a high stakes battle for control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi resulted in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party unseating the BJP after three terms in power.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has fielded Shelly Oberoi against BJP's Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for the top post in the civic body.

The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are AAP's Aaley Muhammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar and Kamal Bagri from the BJP.

The Congress has said it will not participate in the election, choosing not to support either AAP or the BJP.

