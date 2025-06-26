Indian-Origin Zohran Mamdani Explains Why He's Trump's "Worst Nightmare"

Zohran Mamdani, an Indian origin socialite set to become the Democratic nominee in New York City's upcoming mayoral election, calls himself US President Donald Trump's "worst nightmare." Mamdani, who serves as a New York Assemblymember, presents himself as an anti-status quo alternative to his opponent, Andrew Cuomo, who, according to him, is funded by billionaires who put Donald Trump in Washington DC.

"I am Donald Trump's worst nightmare as a progressive Muslim immigrant who actually fights for the things that I believe in," Mamdani said during his final debate with Cuomo, making it clear that his candidacy is a direct response to Trump's capitalist policies.

"And the difference between myself and Andrew Cuomo is that my campaign is not funded by the very billionaires who put Donald Trump in DC. I don't have to pick up the phone from Bill Ackman or Ken Langone. I have to pick up the phone for the more than 20,000 New Yorkers who contributed an average donation of about $80 to break fundraising records and put our campaign in second place," he added.

The 33-year-old would be the first South Asian and first Muslim to lead the city, if elected in the November polls.

About Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani is the son of acclaimed Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair and an Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar, Mahmood Mamdani. He was born in Uganda and raised in New York City.

After graduation, he worked on his mother's film sets and tried his hand at a rap career, releasing multiple songs, including Nani and Sidda Mukyaalo, during his brief music career.

In 2018, he became a US citizen and two years later, he ran for a seat in the New York State Assembly. He is in his third term representing New York's 36th Assembly District, which includes the New York City neighborhoods of Astoria, Ditmars-Steinway, and Astoria Heights.

The Democrat also dabbled with activism while in office. In 2021, he sat on a 15-day hunger strike in support of taxi drivers in New York City, which helped taxi drivers in striking a deal with officials to help rescue the thousands of workers from their crushing loans. He also participated in a five-day hunger strike in 2023 for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.

Mamdani's Campaign

Mamdani's eye-catching policy proposals include freezing rent for many New Yorkers, free bus service, and universal childcare. In a city where a three-bedroom apartment can easily cost $6,000 a month, his message struck a chord.

His proposal also includes building a Department of Community Safety to "prevent violence before it happens."

He promised to "Trump-proof" New York City, as the President attempts to attack sanctuary cities, with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raiding immigrants in blue and red cities alike. He also said that he will make New York City a safe city for LGBTQ+ Americans and those looking for reproductive healthcare.

