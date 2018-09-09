BJD To Not Support Congress' Bandh Call Against Rising Fuel Prices

The Odisha government has however declared that schools will remain closed on Monday to ensure the safety of the students.

All India | | Updated: September 09, 2018 19:12 IST
BJD had however said it was against the hike in fuel prices. (File)

Bhubaneswar: 

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Sunday said it will not support the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress against fuel price rise on Monday. The party had however said it was against the hike in fuel prices.

"We have been holding protests across the state since last three days to make the people aware about the steep price rise of the petroleum products. We are not supporting the Bharat Bandh," said BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra.

However, the government has declared that schools will remain closed on Monday to ensure the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Niranjan Patnaik appealed to the people to make the shutdown a success.

He said the party MLAs would not attend the Assembly on Monday as they would participate in the bandh call.

