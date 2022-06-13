BJD MLA Vikram Keshari Arukh Elected As Odisha Assembly Speaker

Vikram Keshari Arukh has been elected as the new Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly

Biju Janta Dal (BJD) senior leader and MLA Vikram Keshari Arukh was elected as the new Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Monday.

A special session of the Legislative Assembly took place for the elections of the speaker on Monday, where Mr Arukha was elected unanimously, as the opposition BJP and Congress didn't field any candidate.

It is pertinent to mention that the post had fallen vacant after the resignation of Surya Narayan Patro on June 4 due to health issues.

The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin on July 2. It will have 24 working days and this will continue till August 4.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is slated to present the State Budget for the year 2022-23 on the first day of the session on July 2.

