Noted Freedom Fighter And Ex-Odisha Lawmaker Priyanath Dey Dies

Noted freedom fighter and former Odisha lawmaker Priyanath Dey died here Monday, family sources said. He was 97. He is survived by a son and two daughters.

Dey had joined freedom movement in 1942 and was jailed several times.

He was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly from Jagatsinghpur seat in 1961.

His funeral will be held at his native village in Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday, family sources said.

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Dey. They expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family.

Lok Sabha leader Bhartuhari Mahatab and All Odisha Freedom Fighters Samity youth wing, secretary, Birupakshya Tripathy also condoled Dey's death.