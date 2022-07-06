Another Girl Student Dies By Suicide In Odisha, Opposition Seeks CBI Probe

The girl was an MCA student in a private BJB engineering college, police said. (Representational)

A woman student in the Odisha state capital was found hanging at her rented house in Acharya Vihar area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident came barely three days after a girl student of the prestigious BJB Autonomous College allegedly died by suicide in the ladies hostel of the institution on Saturday.

Police said the woman whose body was recovered from Acharya Vihar area, was an MCA student in a private engineering college in the city. However, the reason behind her death was yet to be ascertained, police said.

The police recovered her body and sent it for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances under which she died.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of the student of BJB Autonomous College here, who reportedly committed suicide in the hostel, revealed that the girl died of asphyxia due to hanging. The viscera samples of the girl has been sent to State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) for examination, police said.

The student BJB Autonomous College student has left a purported suicide note where she mentioned that she was tortured by three seniors for which she took the extreme step. However, she had not mentioned the names of the students.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said that the police have so far recorded statements of the hostel inmates, college students, faculty members and others. The DCP was optimistic that the identities of the three senior students who allegedly abated her to commit suicide will be identified.

The parents of the girl joined a dharna in front of the BJB Autonomous College and demanded a CBI probe into the incident as they suspect that the college authorities are hiding the truth behind the death of their daughter.

