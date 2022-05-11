'Grandchild Within A Year Or 5 Crore': Bizarre Case Of Parents Suing Son

The bizarre case of a couple suing their son for a grandchild has emerged from Haridwar.

"We just wanted a grandchild", SR Prasad told a court in Uttarakhand today. So badly, in fact, that he is suing his son and daughter-in-law, demanding either a grandchild "within a year" or Rs 5 crore as compensation, according to news agency ANI.

Mr Prasad says he has no money left after educating his son and financing his training in America.

We got them married in 2016 in the hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, we just wanted a grandchild," Mr Prasad was quoted as saying by ANI.

"I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," he said.

The Prasads' lawyer in their petition against their son says the case portrays the truth of society. "We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores," said lawyer AK Srivastava.