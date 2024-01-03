Michelle Yeoh Shares Pics With Grandchild: 'A Little Miracle'

Michelle Yeoh shared this image. (courtesy: michelleyeoh_official)

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who got married to her longtime fiance and former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt last year, shared a picture of a newborn baby's feet and she captioned the post, "A little miracle on the first day of 2024 we are so truly blessed... Can't tell you how happy I am for this very, very special bundle of joy." After a section of the Internet assumed that the actress has welcomed a baby, she clarified in her next post that she and Jean Todt have actually become grandparents (Jean Todt's son Nicolas has welcomed a baby). She posted a picture with her husband and wrote, "Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest grandparents! Welcome baby Maxime."

See the posts shared by Michelle Yeoh here:

In a separate Instagram post, she shared pictures with the baby as well as the family and wrote, "Love, love, love." Check out Michelle Yeoh's fam-jam moment here:

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt were engaged since 2004. They got married last year. The actress was previously married to businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991. Jean Todd has a son named Nicolas from a previous marriage.

Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She won for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once last year. She was crowned Miss Malaysia at the age of 20 and she went on to star in multiple action films alongside Jackie Chan. She is the star of the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and other popular movies from her filmography include Crazy Rich Asians, Memoirs Of A Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Lady among many others.