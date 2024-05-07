Met Gala 2024: Most-Memed Dress - Michelle Yeoh's Foil Gown. Enjoy

Michelle Yeoh at the Met Gala red carpet. (Image courtesy: AFP)

A quintessential Met Gala starter kit includes back-to-back red carpet appearances by stars, followed by a meme fest that the Internet hosts. Michelle Yeoh was the biggest contributor to this year's Met Gala meme fest. The veteran actress made her red carpet appearance in a metallic foil Balenciaga gown along with jewelry by Cindy Chao. While a section of the Internet was enchanted by the actress' look, other were busy curating memes. The food wrapped in aluminum foil meme template was definitely recurring on X (previously known as Twitter).

A user hilariously summed up her look - "My tinfoil before I rewrap the rest of my burrito to save for later." LOL.

My tinfoil before I rewrap the rest of my burrito to save for later. #michelleyeoh#MetGala#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/3uf9nK4PE9 — Landica Magnifica (@landica) May 7, 2024

Another user on X wrote, "Looking at the Met Gala red carpet and Michelle Yeoh wore like... Aluminum foil? A thermal blanket? I dunno."

looking at the Met Gala red carpet and Michelle Yeoh wore like... aluminium foil? A thermal blanket? I dunno lah — Lynn Chan (@lynnylchan) May 7, 2024

POV: "Michelle Yeoh stuns at the Met Gala," wrote a user posting a picture of a chocolate wrapped in a silver foil. The inspiration is in the picture.

Another perceptive from an X user - "Michelle Yeoh at Met Gala in a sci-fi gown #StarTrek."

"Not my favourite look from Michelle Yeoh, but she pulls it off. Yep, she can do anything," read another post on X.

Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She won for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once last year. She was crowned Miss Malaysia at the age of 20 and she went on to star in multiple action films alongside Jackie Chan. She is the star of the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and other popular movies from her filmography include Crazy Rich Asians, Memoirs Of A Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Lady among many others.