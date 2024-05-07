Met Gala 2024: A Roundup Of What Alia Bhatt Posted About Her Sabyasachi Look

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt came, saw and conquered Met Gala 2024. After making a stylish appearance on the red carpet, Alia Bhatt shared a series of pictures from the event on Instagram. Captioning the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "It was a call to the Garden of Time - an ode to art and eternity. Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own."

Alia Bhatt added, "Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree; in the skilled hands of @sabyasachiofficial, this vision found its fullest expression. We looked to the past as a guide for the future, drawing inspiration from the timeless sophistication of Indian nobility. We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920's fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature's beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea."

"We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time's gentle caress. Creating this has been quite an experience... fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort," Alia Bhatt concluded.

Met Gala's theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" offered a perfect canvas for Alia Bhatt's interpretation. Her custom-made mint-green saree, crafted by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, stole the spotlight with its intricate detailing. Embellished with gemstones and delicate floral embroidery, the saree featured a 23-foot-long train that gracefully trailed behind her as she ascended the iconic Met Gala staircase.

ICYMI: Alia Bhatt sported a Prabal Gurung gown for her spectacular debut last year.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt's collaboration with Sabyasachi marked the designer's second appearance on the Met Gala red carpet, following his debut alongside Natasha Poonawalla in 2022.