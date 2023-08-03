Everything You Need To Know About Michelle Yeoh's Unique Wedding Outfit

Michelle Yeoh shared these images. (courtesy: michelleyeoh_official)

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who got married to her longtime fiance and former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt last week, shared new photos from her wedding on her Instagram profile on Wednesday night. In the album, Michelle Yeoh shared pictures of her bridal outfit, which had a one-of-a-kind Schiaparelli corset with a face constructed on it with embellishments. Michelle Yeoh also shared close-up shots of the outfit and she wrote in her caption, "Thank you my darling big brother Diego (Diego Della Valle) and Daniel (Daniel Roseberry, Schiaparelli Creative Director) for my stunning Schiaparelli Face of Happiness dress to say hello as Mr and Mrs Todt."

Michelle Yeoh's Instafam too loved her wedding outfit. "OMG the bodice. Congratulations to you both," read a comment. "Wow the corset," added another. Another comment read, "Absolutely stunning couple. I love your dress Michelle Yeoh." Similar thoughts echoed in the comments, "So happy for you and that dress is amazing." Another added, "The bodice is so unique."

Check out Michelle Yeoh's post here:

Michelle Yeoh got married to Jean Todt last week in Geneva, Switzerland. She shared the big news over the weekend and shared photos from the wedding on her Instagram profile. "19 years and yes! We are married! Thank you to our 'families' who love us for all these years . We love you and here's to many more to come," she wrote.

See the wedding photos here:

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt were engaged since 2004. The actress was previously married to businessman Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991. Jean Todd has a son named Nicolas from a previous marriage.

Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She won for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once this year. She was crowned Miss Malaysia at the age of 20 and she went on to star in multiple action films alongside the likes of Jackie Chan. She is the star of the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and other popular movies from her filmography include Crazy Rich Asians, Memoirs Of A Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Lady among many others.