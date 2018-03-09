Biplab Deb To Take Oath As Tripura Chief Minister Today: 10 Points

Two years ago, Biplab Deb became the youngest BJP chief in any state.

agartala: Biplab Kumar Deb, the 48-year-old Tripura BJP president, is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of the northeastern state today at a grand ceremony likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders. In the new government, senior BJP leader Jishnu Debbarma will assist Mr Deb as his deputy. The BJP's arrival in Tripura following a spectacular electoral victory is being seen as a humiliating defeat for the unchallenged 25-year rule of the Left. The "historic verdict" -- the BJP got out for nought in 2013 -- dethroned four-time Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and demolished his almost impenetrable fortress.