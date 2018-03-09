Centre Assures Full Support To New BJP Government In Tripura: PM Modi In PM Modi's address after the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Tripura, PM Modi said the northeastern region has many opportunities and potentials which have to be explored for its development.

Share EMAIL PRINT PM Modi said the motto of the government would be development, good governance. Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today assured the new BJP government in Tripura of providing full support for the all round development of the state, saying the entire country was behind its march towards progress.



In his address after the swearing-in ceremony of the first BJP government in Tripura, PM Modi said the northeastern region has many opportunities and potentials which have to be explored for its development.



"I appeal to the people of Tripura, lets take the state to a new height so that we can change the lives of people. I want to assure that in Tripura's march towards development, the central government will provide full cooperation with the motto of cooperative federalism," he said at the event held at the Assam Rifles ground in Agartala.



Earlier, Biplab Kumar Deb took oath as chief minister, Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief N C Debbarma.



The first BJP government in the state assumed charge after ending 25 year rule of the Left Front.



The prime minister said that the new government will take along every citizen and all sections of society and work for the development of Tripura.



He said the motto of the government would be development, good governance, people's participation and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikash'.



"I have visited the Northeast many times as prime minister and want to tell you that India is with the northeast, India understands the issues of the northeast and every Indian stands by the people of the northeast," he said.



The swearing-in ceremony held at the Assam Rifles ground was attended by BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.



Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states - Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) besides others also attended the function.



