Tripura Swearing In: BJP's Biplab Deb To Take Oath As Tripura Chief Minister Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, and a host of BJP chief ministers are among those expected to attend the grand ceremony.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 09, 2018 10:58 IST
The swearing-in ceremony of Biplab Kumar Deb will be attended by PM Modi (File)

New Delhi / Agartala:  BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb will take oath as the chief minister of Tripura today in the state capital, Agartala. In what was seen as an unusual gesture, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav and the Cheif-Minister elect Biplab Deb visited the CPM party office to invite the former chief minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar whose 20-year reign in Tripura ended with the BJP winning 35 of the 60 seats in Tripura.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, and a host of BJP chief ministers across the country are among those expected to attend the grand ceremony. However, the Left Front leaders had said they will boycott the ceremony in protest against "large scare violence" in the state after the assembly elections that was held last month. However, outgoing chief minister Manik Sarkar is expected to attend the ceremony.

48-year-old Tripura BJP chief Biplab Deb spent 15 years away from Tripura, training under top RSS leaders in Delhi, before he was sent to Tripura in 2016. Outgoing Chief Minister Manik Sarkar will move to his new residence -- the CPI(M) state committee office today.

 

Here are the LIVE updates of Biplab Deb's swearing in ceremony as Tripura's chief minsiter:




Mar 09, 2018
10:58 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Tripura's new chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb today in Agartala.
Mar 09, 2018
10:56 (IST)
Preparations are on in full-swing and security has been beefed up at the venue
Mar 09, 2018
10:47 (IST)
BJP leader Ram Madhav and Chief Minister designate Biplab Kumar Deb visited outgoing Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to invite him to the swearing in ceremony.
Mar 09, 2018
10:14 (IST)
In Tripura, Chief Minister-Designate Biplab Kumar Deb Is "Big B" To Supporters
Biplab Kumar Deb, known to his supporters as the "Big B" of Agartala, will be sworn in as Tripura's Chief Minister today.
Mar 09, 2018
10:14 (IST)
"Tripura will usher into a new era of development, good governance and prosperity for people under the leadership of Shri @BjpBiplab and Shri Jishnu Debbarma today," the official handle for BJP Tripura tweeted ahead of the swearing in ceremony. 
Mar 09, 2018
10:13 (IST)
In the new government, senior BJP leader Jishnu Debbarma will assist Mr Deb as his deputy. 
Mar 09, 2018
10:12 (IST)
48-year-old Biplab Kumar Deb will take oath as the Chief Minister in Tripura in the presence of PM Modi who would attend that grand ceremony in Agartala. 
