Indian Army Always Ready For Action In PoK: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Bipin Rawat said the institutions will act as the government directs them.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said forces are always ready for action in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"The Army is always ready (sena to hamesha taiyar rehti hai)," General Rawat told news agency ANI when asked if his force is ready for action in PoK.

However, the Army Chief made clarified that a decision in this regard has to be taken by the government.

"This has to be done by the government. The other institutions will act as the government directs them in this regard," he said.

When asked about Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi mentioning Jammu Kashmir as Indian state, General Rawat said, "We are very happy as you are, after listening to this. This is the truth. This is the reality."

On situation in Jammu Kashmir, the Army Chief said, "It is necessary for the people of Jammu Kashmir to understand what is happening there is for them only. When the government has given certain instructions... Article 370 has been scrapped... all this has been done to integrate Jammu and Kashmir with India."

"We want that residents of Jammu and Kashmir should give a chance to security forces, administration to bring peace in the Valley. They have faced terrorism for 30 years. Now they should give peace process a chance. Then they will realise what they got by peace, things that they did not get during all those years," he added.

