Bikram Singh Majithia Demands FIR Against Navjot Singh Sidhu And His Wife

Bikram Singh Majithia alleged that Navjot Singh Sidhu and his wife had disclosed the contents of the report at a press conference in Chandigarh last week.
He also enquired how Mr Sidhu and his wife had access to the report.
"There is no way a report in a sealed cover can be accessed by a woman, who does not hold any official position in the government, and by a man, who has no capacity to access it. Only the registration of a case and a thorough investigation can unearth the larger conspiracy as well as the people behind it," he said.
Describing the "leak" of the STF report as the "gravest of criminal contempt", the Akali leader said the entire affair smacked of the worst kind of conspiracy and an attempt to make a mockery of the judicial process.
"It is unheard that a report, sealed on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has found its way into the hands of unauthorised persons with vested interests," he added.
At the press conference, Mr Sidhu had sought the arrest of Mr Majithia, accusing him of having links with drug peddlers, while claiming that he was aware of the findings of the STF report. Ms Kaur had also addressed the media, along with her husband.
Mr Majithia said "all the players in this drama" needed to clarify as to what was the urgency, desperation or personal agenda to disclose the contents of a report, which was being monitored by the high court and on which the government was to submit a report after due perusal.