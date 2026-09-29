Bike Patrols, Surprise Night Checks At Delhi Parks After Kalkaji Gang Rape

Around 300 Delhi Development Authority (DDA) parks have been audited, and night security has been stepped up with additional guards, bike patrols and surprise inspections, days after the Kalkaji gangrape case put the spotlight on safety at public parks.

The safety and security audit of Delhi Development Authority parks is expected to be completed this week, officials said.

Additional guards are being deployed during night shifts wherever required, while bike patrols equipped with torches and safety gear have been introduced at identified locations.

Senior DDA officers are also carrying out surprise night inspections. Patrolling has been intensified at vulnerable locations in consultation with law enforcement agencies.

The audit is examining guard deployment, patrolling, CCTV coverage, lighting, access control and the condition of fencing and boundary walls.

Dark spots inside parks are being identified and additional lights installed. Vegetation around light poles is also being pruned to improve visibility.

Gaps in fencing and boundary walls are being repaired, while CCTV coverage and entry-exit arrangements are being strengthened wherever shortcomings are found.

Security guards have been asked to coordinate with local police beat officers and immediately report suspicious activity.

The measures come after a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men posing as policemen at Aastha Kunj, a DDA-maintained park near Kalkaji Mandir, on September 21. All three accused were subsequently arrested, police said.

Following the case, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu ordered a comprehensive safety audit of parks across the capital within a week, with a focus on lighting, security and patrolling.

DDA, meanwhile, clarified that there has been no change in park timings and visitors can continue to use the parks during the previously applicable hours.

Signboards are advising visitors to use well-lit main routes after sunset and report suspicious activity to park security or police.

The advisory is precautionary and does not restrict access during permitted hours, officials said. Entry to DDA parks will also not be regulated on the basis of gender or any similar criterion.

The clarification comes after security measures announced earlier included regulating entry and exit through select gates after sunset, installing additional CCTV cameras and lights and increasing night patrolling.

The security measures were reviewed at a high-level meeting on women's safety chaired by the Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday.

According to officials present at the meeting, Sandhu directed Delhi Police to intensify visible patrolling at vulnerable stretches and asked agencies responsible for parks and roads to improve lighting and security without restricting public access.

Heads of agencies have also been directed to personally inspect major parks under their jurisdiction.

The Sandhu made it clear that parks and other public spaces should not be closed to citizens in the name of security, officials present at the meeting said.

Delhi Police has been asked to strengthen visible policing at vulnerable locations, while DDA, MCD and PWD have been directed to ensure adequate lighting and security personnel, secure damaged boundaries and eliminate dark spots.

Police have also been told to increase engagement with students, educational institutions, RWAs and market associations, with senior field officers asked to act on safety concerns raised during such interactions.

The security review extends beyond parks.

Civic and road-owning agencies have been asked to improve street lighting and eliminate dark spots, while the Transport Department has been directed to strengthen security in buses and other public transport vehicles and ensure adequate lighting at bus stops.

The LG warned that any laxity in implementing the security measures would be taken seriously and officers found negligent could face disciplinary action, officials present at the meeting said.