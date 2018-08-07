Call Records Prove Bihar Minister Husband's Links To Shelter Home Accused

Nitish Kumar ruled out resignation of Manju Verma, Bihar's Social Welfare minister

Trouble is closing in on a Bihar minister facing calls for her sacking over the shelter home rape horror, sources say. The police say call records confirm that minister Manju Verma's husband was regularly in touch with the man who ran the shelter home in Muzaffarpur in which over 30 girls were raped and tortured.

The role of the minister's husband, Chandeshwar Verma, came under scrutiny when the wife of an arrested child protection officer demanded an investigation against him.

Shibha Kumari, wife of Muzaffarpur Child Protection Officer Ravi Roshan, has alleged that the minister's husband used to visit the shelter home frequently.

An initial analysis of the CDR or Call Data Records of main accused Brajesh Thakur, whose NGO ran the shelter home, has not yet revealed whether he spoke to the minister's husband after the scandal broke out.

On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Modi ruled out the resignation of Manju Verma, who is the state's Social Welfare minister.

They said there were "no incriminating documents" to merit her resignation. "She will resign when anything that suggests wrongdoing on her part comes up," said Nitish Kumar at a press conference in Patna.

Sources have told NDTV that the minister is on shaky grounds and her survival depends on two important bits of information.

First is the investigation of Brajesh Thakur's call data taken by the police and the CBI. Second is his travel details from agents.

If it is established that he has paid for even a single trip of the minister's husband, Nitish Kumar won't even take seconds to accept her resignation.

Janata Dal united leaders admit that though the chief minister has defended her till now, the countdown has begun for Manju Verma and it is a matter of time before she's asked to go.