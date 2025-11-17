NDTV, India's Most Preferred Network, Emerges Number 1 In Bihar Coverage

Three big moments, one clear choice.

NDTV's counting day coverage of the Bihar elections delivered a standout performance across social platforms, driving record-breaking audience engagement.

On Twitter alone, coverage generated over 4.6 million impressions, more than 109,000 engagements, and 704 new followers, with the main live thread clocking 298,000 impressions. Instagram saw an exceptional surge as well, with content from November 14 to 15 reaching 6.9 million users, delivering 27.2 million views, and prompting 56,530 profile actions. NDTV India's Instagram gained 114.5 views between November 14 to 15.

NDTV India dominated YouTube views this election cycle. The viewership data released by the data analytics platform 'Data Beings' showed over 279 million viewership on NDTV India's YouTube. Of these - the platform received 56.3 million views during the first phase of polling, 67.4 million views during the second day of polling and exit polls, and a record 156 million people watched NDTV India on the counting day.

Over 34 million viewers trusted NDTV 24x7's YouTube, India's number one choice for intelligent and insightful election coverage.

NDTV 24x7 YouTube gained 4.2 million views on November 6 - the first phase of polling. We received 15.8 million views during the second phase of polling and 13.9 million views on the result day.

The numbers underline one clear message: Audience turned to NDTV in massive numbers for fast, accurate, and insightful election results - reaffirming its position as India's trusted news leader.