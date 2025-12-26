Anti-India Protests At Dhaka University: NDTV Reports From Ground Zero

Fresh anti-India protests have erupted in Dhaka as Bangladesh remains tense ahead of February general elections. Anti-India slogans were raised at a massive procession after the Friday prayers at Dhaka University, reports NDTV's Ankit Tyagi.

The procession was led by the supporters of Sharif Osman Hadi, an anti-leader of Inquilab Mancho, whose assassination earlier this month triggered a fresh set of unrest in the Southeast Asian nation.

"I am Hadi" slogans rent the air, with the protesters demanding a speedy trial and the hanging of his killers.

A section of protesters in Bangladesh claim that Hadi's killers have crossed over to Bangladesh to escape the law after the December 12 assassination. Dhaka had even sought India's help to arrest the killers, but New Delhi strongly rejected the allegation, declining that India had any connection to the attackers.

The unrest poses a fresh challenge for the interim regime led by Muhammad Yunus in the backdrop of Dhaka University's role in the July 2024 uprising that overthrew former premier Sheikh Hasina's government.

A canteen at the heart of the university, frequented by student leaders, was vandalised yesterday. Madhur Canteen, named after a freedom fighter, now has slogans scribbled over the walls. Its windows are broken.

Located opposite to the university's union office, the canteen serves as an "intellectual nerve centre" of Dhaka University's politics, explained journalist Mohammad Kamruzzaman, asserting that the vandals likely wanted to gain attention through such acts of violence at a prominent gathering point.

"An unknown man came and started throwing around tables and chairs. He didn't say anything, just screamed. The students present at the canteen eventually caught him and handed him over to the proctor's team," recounted a canteen staff.