'Bihar Moved Backwards Under Nitish Kumar': Ally Tejashwi Yadav's Party MLA

RJD's malcontent MLA Sudhaker Singh fired a fresh salvo at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, alleging that the state moved backwards since he assumed office in 2005.

Mr Singh, whose tirades against Mr Kumar had caused his ministerial stint to end in an unceremonious resignation a couple of months ago, was speaking to reporters before commencement of the lengthy budget session of the state legislature.

"Bihar has moved backwards ever since Nitish Kumar took over in 2005. The sooner members of the legislature decide to have him replaced, the better it shall be for the state," said the Ramgarh MLA, who is also the son of state RJD president Jagadanad Singh.

Mr Singh, who had started his political journey a decade ago with the BJP, also mocked Mr Kumar's alleged prime ministerial ambitions, asserting that "it would be better to impose President's rule in the country instead of having Nitish Kumar as the PM".

Replying to a query, he said, "My vote will always be for (Deputy Chief Minister) Tejashwi Yadav, though I leave it to members of the party to decide who shall succeed Mr Kumar."

When pointed out that his words could lead to a backlash from the JD(U), Mr Singh claimed the party is "full of opportunists flocking together for the sake of power".

Mr Singh was slapped with a show-cause notice by the RJD last month, following his remarks against the Chief Minister.

