Bihar Mother Beats Up 4-Year-Old For Eating <i>Prasad</i> Before Chhath Puja. She Dies

As families across Bihar prepared for Chhath Puja, a festival during which devotees pray for the well-being, prosperity, and longevity of family members and children, a tragic incident from Samastipur district has left the community shocked.

A woman allegedly beat her four-year-old daughter on Sunday after the child ate from a food item prepared as a Chhath offering. The girl later died during treatment, and the mother has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Suhani Kumari, the four-year-old daughter of Raju Paswan. The mother has been identified as Reena Kumari.

According to the child's father, the family was busy making preparations for Chhath Puja. While other family members had gone to a nearby ghat to make arrangements for the festival, Reena Kumari was at home preparing food items to be offered as prasad during the puja.

During this time, Suhani allegedly touched and ate one of the food items prepared for the offering. Angered by this, Reena allegedly beat the child. Following the assault, Suhani's condition began to worsen.

Reena later took the girl to a private nursing home for treatment. However, after examination, doctors declared the child dead.

Speaking to police, Raju Paswan said his daughter's death had devastated the family. He said there was no meaning to the festival for him now that his daughter was gone. Demanding strict punishment for his wife, he said he no longer needed her in his life and would raise the children on his own.

Raju Paswan and Reena Kumari have three children: seven-year-old Shivani Kumari, four-year-old Suhani Kumari, and one-and-a-half-year-old Raja Kumar. Suhani's death has left the family in grief.

After receiving information about the incident, Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar reached the spot with a police team. The child's body was taken into custody and sent to Sadar Hospital in Samastipur for a post-mortem examination.

The SHO said police had received information about the death of a four-year-old girl. The accused mother has been arrested, and further legal action is being taken.

Police said all aspects of the case are being investigated. The exact circumstances surrounding the child's death will become clearer after the post-mortem report is received and the police investigation is completed.

(With inputs from Avinash Kumar)