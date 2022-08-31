Bihar Minister, Accused In Kidnapping Case, Resigns Amid Protests

The Bihar Law Minister, a leader from the alliance partner Rashtriya Janata Dal, who was moved to the sugracane department over allegations that he was linked to kidnapping case of 2014 has resigned amid protests.

The resignation has been accepted and forwarded to the Governor, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Kartik Kumar was made the Law Minister after Nitish Kumar formed the new Bihar government by dumping the BJP.

The Minister was believed to have been chosen by his party RJD as part of Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards Bhumihars, a politically powerful upper caste largely sympathetic towards the BJP.

The BJP had strongly criticised the Nitish Kumar government when Kartik Kumar was appointed as the minister.