Nitish Kumar's Folded Hands Request To Top Cop To Speed Up Recruitment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the remarks at a Bihar Police function

Dramatic scenes played out at a Bihar Police event when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar requested, with folded hands, the state's top cop Alok Raj to expedite the recruitment of police personnel.

The Chief Minister today attended a function during which 1,239 newly-appointed police officers were given appointment letters. Midway into his speech, Mr Kumar turned towards Bihar DGP Alok Raj and asked him if he would ensure more recruitment soon. "Jaldi kar na dijiyega? (Will you get this done soon?)" he asked, his hands folded.

The senior police officer, visibly taken by surprise, saluted the Chief Minister. But Mr Kumar asked, "Tell me, will you get this done soon?"

The top cop then walked to the other rostrum on stage and said, "Bihar Police is committed to implementing the directions of the honourable Chief Minister. We will ensure quick recruitment and robust training," Mr Raj said. "Thank you," the Chief Minister responded.

The Chief Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the Opposition's charge over Bihar's law and order situation. Bihar is headed for Assembly polls next year and the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU alliance government is facing the Opposition's criticism over crime.

"There is no district, no state where murder, loot, kidnapping, rape is not happening. But there is no action. If an FIR is lodged, there is zero investigation. People do not get justice. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cannot run Bihar anymore," Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, told the media last week.