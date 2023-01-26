UP Man Who Charged Aspirants Money To Appear In Exams Arrested

A Central Teacher Eligibility Test aspirant has also been arrested. (Representational)

A person who allegedly appeared in competitive exams in place of candidates and a Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) aspirant have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on a tip-off from a CTET centre at Banthara here that Manish Kumar would be appearing for the test in place of Shubham Yadav, a spokesperson of the police's Special Task Force, which apprehended them on Wednesday, said.

While Yadav is a resident of Jaunpur in Bihar and Kumar is from Kaimur in the state, he said.

Two fake identity cards and as many CTET admit cards were seized from them, the official said, adding that Kumar claimed he appears in competitive exams as a "solver" in place of actual candidates for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

During interrogation, Kumar claimed in 2016, when he was preparing for the civil services examination, he came in contact with some people running a gang of solvers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)