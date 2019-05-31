Bihar Man Lands In Delhi To Sell Tea As PM Modi Took Oath

Ashok also carries a dustbin on his back for customers to discard their empty cups.

A chaiwallah from Bihar's Muzaffarpur and a huge PM Modi fan landed up in the national capital to show his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was sworn in for the second time after his spectacular win in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I sell tea in Muzaffarpur. I try to visit and sell tea wherever Prime Minister Modi holds a public meeting. Since the Prime Minister is taking oath in Delhi, I have come here. I will go back once it is over," Ashok told ANI .

Ashok goes about selling tea and has even painted a portrait of the leader on his torso that also sports the colours of the national flag- saffron, white and green.

The tea seller also carries a dustbin on his back for customers to discard their empty cups after consuming tea. Ashok says he does so to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan initiated by PM Modi.