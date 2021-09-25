Bihar Judge Who Ordered Washing, Ironing Of Clothes Restrained From Judicial Work

Judge Avinash Kumar has been restrained from judicial work until further orders. (Representational)

The Patna High Court has, vide an administrative order, restrained from judicial work a lower court judge in Bihar who has been in the headlines because of piquant orders.

According to High Court sources, in an order passed on Friday, the court directed Avinash Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge posted in Jhanjharpur sub-division of Madhubani district, not to undertake judicial work until further orders.

The administrative move comes barely a few days after the judge had granted bail to a molestation accused on the condition that he wash and iron clothes of all women in his village by way of repentance.

The judicial officer is said to have passed similarly heterodox orders in other matters in the past.