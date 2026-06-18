Bihar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped, Bullet Inserted In Private Parts, Cuts On Body

Five men barged into a house in Bihar's Begusarai, locked the homeowner and brutally gang-raped his wife. The survivor was later admitted to a hospital with the complaint of severe pain in the lower abdomen. Shockingly, during treatment, doctors removed a live bullet, a stone and a piece of wood from her private parts, revealing the extent of brutality she was subjected to.

The incident took place on June 11 near the Chakiya Police Station. The survivor said that around 11.30 pm, she had gone to the toilet when five men forcibly entered her house and locked her husband in a room. After she came out, they gagged her.

She said the attackers took her to a desolate place outside her house and raped her. When she tried to raise an alarm, they sliced her chest and thigh with a blade.

"I called my younger sister-in-law, and she came and got my husband out and called the police. We were told to go to the hospital. We went to Barauni hospital, and from Barauni, we were referred to Sadar hospital. I was treated, but I had continuous pain in my private parts. During that medical examination, the doctors said the pain was because of injuries sustained during the crime. Then we went home. I was in a lot of pain, so we again came to Sadar hospital. During the medical examination, a bullet, a stone and a piece of wood were removed. I still have pain," she told reporters.

The survivor said she wasn't aware of the objects as she had lost consciousness.

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3 Men Had Broken Into Her House Months Ago

She said three months ago, three criminals had broken into her home and thrashed her. They also tried to sexually assault her before fleeing with money and jewellery. She said the police were informed, but they took no action.

DSP Anand Kumar Pandey said that a scientific investigation is underway into the shocking case.

"The woman's statement appears to be true. She went home after being discharged on the evening of June 12th. When she returned home, her internal parts were showing signs of damage. A bullet has been removed from the private parts," he said.

He said the culprits will be arrested soon. He also assured action against policemen if they are found guilty of negligence.